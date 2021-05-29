Reading Time: 2 minutes

A vegan athlete has secured three Guinness World Records in a gruelling challenge on a static bike.

Kate Strong, a world champion triathlete, now holds the record for completing the furthest distance on a static bike over 24 hours.

World records

Strong began the challenge at 3pm on May 26 in Bristol, UK. And, she documented the entire thing in a Facebook live video.

In order to beat the records, she had to cycle over 35.3km in one hour and 348km in 12 hours.

Moreover, no record existed for a female cycling a static bike in a 24-hour period.

It was a challenge that left her constantly cycling throughout the day and night.

Vegan athlete

‘I believe I am in the best condition physically, mentally, and emotionally to give it my best shot’, she said via Instagram just before the challenge.

The vegan athlete added: “The result isn’t what fuels me. The opportunity to elevate myself to this level and strive for something more, something greater is what will keep me going through the 24 hours.”

She said she cried for hours during the event because she was ‘overwhelmed’ with belief and support.

‘Thank you everyone who supported, messaged, and cheered me along’, she added.

Strong filmed the entire challenge and screened it live via Facebook

Kate Strong

Aside from proving to people what you can achieve on a plant-based diet, Strong undertook the challenge in the hopes of inspiring women.

Earlier this year, she told PBN: “Through these challenges, I want to set records that never existed before, in a field where female participation is stark in comparison to male.

“I’m constantly striving to redefine what society tells us is possible. And, through these world record attempts I want to demonstrate what you can do if you put your mind to it.”

You can find out more about Kate via her website here