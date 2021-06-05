Reading Time: < 1 minute

The top three best performing athletes in a women’s CrossFit competition in Germany are all vegan.

Moreover, all of them credited their lifestyle change in helping boost their performances.

Crossfit champions

Lidia Bartoszewicz, Katharine Isele, and Lisa Eble were victorious in the Nobull CrossFit Games.

Moreover, they all shared their vegan journeys and how it has helped them achieve success as athletes.

“There are enough vegetable proteins that have made me quite fit” Lisa Eble, Vegan Athlete

Eble said her body ‘doesn’t need meat as a source of protein’.

It comes after the meat industry has long push animal products upon athletes over claims they need the animal protein to achieve their goals.

‘There are enough vegetable proteins that have made me quite fit’, Eble says.

The athletes spoke about their vegan journeys on Instagram

She added: “In addition, I cannot live with the thought that animals will suffer such incredible suffering. Anyone who has a pet knows exactly that animals also experience suffering, pain, or fear.”

Vegan CrossFit athletes

Isele gave up meat just over a year ago. Moving to veganism was a natural transition, and one she considered at the start of this year.

‘I wanted to try it vegan and see how my body feels with it’, she said. And, since then she’s ‘felt great’.

The vegan athlete added: “I also think it’s nice that no animals have suffered because of me and my diet.”

Bartoszewicz revealed it was petting a calf that led her to make the final switch to veganism. Additionally, she considered the change after an injury ‘did not want to heal’.

Since going vegan, she goes to see her favorite animals, which are cows, every weekend. And, it prompted her to stop eating veal and cheese.