Reading Time: 2 minutes

Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, the first male person of color to become a world champion in the sport, is the latest in the line of athletes to endorse vegan foods.

This time, it’s plant-based chicken from Daring Foods. And now, the fencing star is its first official ambassador.

In a new campaign, Chamley-Watson speaks out about making his sport more accessible and diverse. And, about how he and the vegan brand share a yearning to “change” systems completely.

Miles Chamley-Watson

“We have the exact same mindset and morals,” he says.

Moreover, he recommends to “do whatever it is you love,” and “work harder than anyone else so you can leave a huge stamp on this earth,” he says.

The 32-year-old is not widely reported to be vegan or plant-based. However, he has been romantically linked to Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, who is an outspoken supporter of the vegan movement.

What is known for certain is that Chamley-Watson enjoys eating Daring Foods’ Cajun Pieces.

“I can eat a billion of them,” he says. Especially in a salad with mandarin oranges, tomatoes, fresh kale, and avocado.

The fencer isn’t the only well-known figure to plug Daring Foods’ vegan chicken. Notably, last year the acclaimed rapper Drake was named one of its key investors.

Chamley-Watson is the brand’s first official ambassador

This helped the company reach a major $40 million in its series B funding round.

This has helped expand its product offerings, which include Original Breaded Pieces, Original Pieces, Lemon & Herb Pieces, and Cajun Pieces.

Daring Foods

The comments came as part of Daring Moves, a scheme launched by Daring Foods to champion those who are making positive marks on society.

Speaking on the launch late last year, CEO Ross Mackay said: “Daring Moves is rooted in our mission to be unapologetically ambitious, unconventional, and daring in realizing the change we want to see in the world.

“Miles exemplifies that spirit every move he makes by breaking boundaries. And, working to create new norms in the world of fencing.

“We couldn’t have chosen a better person to launch this platform. And we’re excited for the world to meet these daring people.”