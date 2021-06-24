Reading Time: 2 minutes

In an interview with a major news outlet, Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard opened up about his move to plant-based eating.

Additionally, he outlined his tips for top physical performance and recovery.

Jesse Lingard

The 28-year-old, who also plays for England, revealed he is favoring plant-based foods in an interview with The Independent.

‘Plant-based foods are always going to be a good fuel component and put you into a really good mode going into a game. So, I make sure to have as much as possible’, he told the outlet.

Despite this, Lingard’s entry to plant-based eating was far from straightforward.

This was because he initially tried to go ‘fully vegan’ – and found he was ‘starving’ during matches.

He said: “If you’re thinking about trying a plant-based diet, ease your way into it. I tried to rush it, but incorporating plant-based alternatives into your diet is a great way to start the journey.”

However, he still sticks to fruit and nuts as snacks during games to provide energy.

Lingard’s plant-based tips

The athlete spoke about the importance of a nutrition plan and the right food preparation in order to stay at peak fitness.

He added: “Food is very key with recovery. Especially after a game, it’s important to get the right food. You have to regain to recover faster for the next game.

“After a game, I get as much food down me as possible, go to the gym and then have an ice bath.”

His top healthy plant-based foods are quinoa, pistachios and soya beans.

Lingard is feeling the positive effects from eating more plant-based foods

Renowned footballers also speaking out about the benefits of plant-based diets include Chris Smalling and Hector Bellerin.

Moreover, the former Man United player Smalling recently invested in vegan meat brand Heura.

It came just a year after he injected funds into the plant-based pioneer, THIS.