Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tottenham Hotspur’s top player, Dele Alli, is backing a vegan chicken brand to help encourage Brits to try plant-based foods.

The England midfielder invested in Next Gen Foods’ TiNDLE earlier this year. And now, he’s advocating meatless diets ahead of the brand’s 2022 UK launch.

Dele Alli backs vegan chicken

With the star athlete’s investment, Singapore-based TiNDLE managed to raise $30 million in its initial seed round and will use the money to expand into the US and Europe.

Come 2022, London eateries will be able to join the lineup too.

Alli decided to help boost the brand since becoming interested in the plant-based industry a few years ago.

‘The connection to the future of food and the difference we can all make in our daily choices for the good of the planet whilst also enhancing our health and fitness is so important’, he said in a statement sent to PBN.

London is next ‘on the horizon’ for the company and CEO Andre Menezes said they’re ‘thrilled’ to have Alli on board.

Alli and TiNDLE

Speaking to Forbes, Alli said TiNDLE’s chicken is ‘incredible’ despite seeing it as a risky investment.

‘This product is something that is beneficial to the world and people’s health’, he added.

Despite this, the news outlet confirmed Alli is not vegan but says having a meat alternative ‘you actually enjoy’ is crucial.

‘You always want to try and get that little extra percent in whether it be in your diet or your training’, he added.