Award-winning vegan media outlet, Plant Based News, has closed its first-ever crowdfunding campaign and announces Eat Well Group as one of its anchor investors – marking a move into North American territory.

Eat Well says it is proud to be the lead investor and becomes the only publicly-traded company to participate in the recent £1 million raise.

Since eyeing £500k via Seedrs, PBN has more than doubled its goal from a total of 367 investors.

Eat Well Group named lead investor in Plant Based News crowdfunder

In a statement, Eat Well Group president Marc Aneed said: “We are incredibly excited to invest in PBN’s platform. They are a proven leader in plant-based content across the world, and help drive significant industry momentum.”

Moreover, Aneed confirmed it is “just the beginning” of an exciting collaboration between the companies.

Founder Klaus Mitchell added: “Our audience is global with around half of the people we reach residing in North America.

“Yet up until now, most of the brands we provide advertising and creative services for are from the UK. Our partnership with Eat Well Group marks a crossroads where this will change.”

Road to success

Since it was founded in 2017, PBN has secured a staggering 1.62 billion impressions across its social channels. And, it’s built a combined follower count of 2.4 million worldwide.

Mitchell built the company alongside co-founder Robbie Lockie after the pair went vegan in 2013 and became passionate about educating more people on the many benefits of the lifestyle.

Lockie describes the experience as “truly humbling.”

They added: “When Klaus and I first met, we really had no idea of the impact working together would have on us and the community.

“Being a part of an international community powered by compassion and a love for animals, the planet and people has been the fuel that gets me out of bed most mornings.”