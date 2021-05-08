Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Biden-Harris administration outlined a plan this week to improve conservation efforts across US land and waters. This is in response to the climate crisis, as well as in a bid to boost the economy.

Commended ‘groundbreaking’ by Greenpeace, the decade-long plan aims to support restoration work. This is across 30 percent of surrounding waters as well as public, private, and Tribal lands.

The ‘America the Beautiful’ initiative was revealed in a report by the federal Department of the Interior.

Moreover, it recognizes the lack of accessibility to nature faced by many communities.

Biden-Harris administration’s plan

The report was submitted by the National Climate Task Force. It outlines eight principles uniting local voluntary-led efforts all over the country.

Its hope is to connect more American children with nature and fight climate change with the ‘natural solutions’ provided by forests, agricultural lands, and the ocean.

It cites the ‘catastrophic’ crisis which sees 12,000 wildlife species at threat of extinction in the US. Moreover, it accepts climate change is ‘rapidly’ affecting ecosystems.

One of the plans outlined is to expand fish and wildlife habitats and corridors. Additionally, it will create more parks in areas where there is limited access to nature.

Also, the plan is to incentivize restoration projects. It will also reward conservation efforts among fishers, ranchers, farmers, and forest owners.

Greenpeace welcomed the plan, branding it a ‘landmark’ report

Positive feedback

The report reads: “President Biden has challenged all of us as Americans to join together in pursuit of a goal of conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.

“The ambition of this goal reflects the urgency of the challenges we face: the need to do more to safeguard the drinking water, clean air, food supplies, and wildlife upon which we all depend.”

Nature network, Outdoor Afro, also commended the plan.

The organization claimed: “Conserving more public lands and rivers will give more Black people a chance to reconnect and revel in nature.

“Protecting lands and waters near Black communities will also help ensure that Black people have cleaner air to breathe and safer drinking water.” Outdoor Afro

“Our planet needs our collective stewardship.”

Additionally, Greenpeace applauded the administration which it claims will help it extend work protecting wildlife and fisheries in ocean sanctuaries.

‘Destructive’ fish order

Despite the environment-focused plan, POTUS Joe Biden is urged to revoke a ‘destructive’ fish farm order.

The calls come from filmmaker Kip Andersen. He wants a reversal of Executive Order 13921, brought in by the Trump administration.

This is because the order causes ‘substantial suffering’ to farmed fish, according to PETA.

Moreover, its enactment encouraged competitiveness in the American seafood industry.