Jack Harries, a vegan environmentalist and filmmaker has debuted a series on YouTube on the human cost of the climate emergency. Featuring David Attenborough, the eleven-part line-up, Seat At The Table, is a deep-dive into those most affected by climate change.

And, Harries is taking his discoveries to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, to plead with world leaders to instill vital action.

In one of the ‘most ambitious’ challenges of his career, Harries is hoping to give voice to those most underrepresented in conversations on the climate.

Jack Harries’ film series

The first episode debuted on Monday, and in it, Harries sits down with world-famous broadcaster David Attenborough.

‘We, the developed countries in the world, have created this crisis. And the people who are paying most as a consequence are the poorest people in the world. What a gross injustice’, the 95-year-old exclaims.

Both discuss the urgency of finding solutions to mitigating the disaster.

The first episode takes Harries to Cambodia, where he interviews a rice farmer forced into debt after changing weather conditions left her unable to grow rice the way she always had. Chhum Shim and her family became climate migrants forced to move to the city with ‘no way out’.

Next, he visits The Isles of Scilly in the South West of the UK to discuss rising sea levels with young climate activist Mila Spence.

Here, flooding is an everyday concern to the people who live there – and continues to grow as every year passes.

Upon organizing a climate strike, Spence was able to push local policymakers to declare a Climate Emergency. Now, they’re planning to make the Isles carbon-neutral bu 2030.

‘Catastrophic’ climate crisis

Elsewhere, The Maldives is witnessing ‘catastrophic’ climate change. This is due to intensive storm surges, where most of the country lies just one meter above sea level.

Almost 90 percent of the coral reef is expected to be lost if global warming continues to increase – despite the country contributing minuscule emissions: just 0.03 percent in comparison to the rest of the world, the film reveals.

Their vital tales are just some of many set to be told in the series, and Jack Harries hopes more people can be inspired to take action.

He stresses: “The leaders at COP26 need to deliver.”

You can watch the first two episodes of Seat At The Table via YouTube here