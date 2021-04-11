Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ali and Lucy Tabrizi, directors of the hit Netflix documentary Seaspiracy, secured over 100,000 signatures on their petition to protect 30 percent of the oceans by 2030.

It took just three days.

Protecting the ocean

Following on from Seaspiracy‘s spotlight on the detrimental effects created by industrial fishing, the petition is calling for the creation of more ‘no-catch’ zones.

If successful, they will be instated in ‘at least’ 30 percent of waters around the UK.

The filmmakers created the petition ‘to demand world leaders protect more of our ocean from this destructive industry’. They claim: “The UK Government needs to play a key role in saving our seas.”

It comes after evidence from the International Whaling Commission found that over 300,000 dolphins and whales are killed as a result of bycatch every year.

Seaspiracy petition

Ali and Lucy Tabrizi debunked criticisms of the film on the Plant Based News YouTube channel

The Tabrizi’s petition reads: “Unless we act now we will live to see the death of the oceans. And, our children will never know the wonder and beauty of our once thriving blue planet.

“Seaspiracy has exposed the truth, but we can’t fix this on our own. Now we need action, and that’s where you come in. Together we can change this.”

The film, produced by Cowspiracy‘s Kip Andersen, uncovers the ‘war being waged’ on the world’s oceans. It delves into the horrors marine life is forced to face from plastic pollution to brutal fishing methods.

Andersen voiced support for the petition on social media. He said: “Thanks everyone for your continued support of Seaspiracy. We’re excited to start these campaigns pushing for change to help protect our oceans.”

The team called for support of the Seaspiracy petition on social media

The impact of Seaspiracy

Since its release on March 24, the film has garnered a wealth of rave reviews worldwide. It soon climbed up the ranks on Netflix in over 30 countries.

Moreover, Vogue event admitted it would ‘change your thoughts on seafood forever’.

In addition, celebrities and organizations called on their followers to stop eating fish as a result. They include Florence Pugh and Bryan Adams.

You can sign the Seaspiracy petition here