Netflix has announced the launch and sneak preview of Breaking Boundaries, a film detailing the science behind the catastrophic impact humans have had on Earth since the dawn of civilization.

It’s narrated by the iconic broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough.

Viewers will be taken through the mounting issues of the ecological crisis by the world-renowned scientist, Professor Johan Rockström. It will also delve into the solutions.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet

Produced by Silverback Films, Breaking Boundaries is seeking to increase awareness of environmental issues across the globe. Moreover, it is directed and produced by Jon Clay.

Additionally, the executive producers are Alastair Fothergill, Keith Scholey, Colin Butfield, Jochen Zeitz, and Kate Garwood.

The title reflects how humans have pushed the Earth beyond the boundaries which have kept it stable for more than 10,000 years.

Despite the shocking science it uncovers, the creators claim there is a key message – and it’s one of positivity.

We still have time to act, Prof. Rockström says, through cooperation and innovation.

But the window is small. ‘What we do between 2020 and 2030: it will be the decisive decade for humanity’s future on Earth’, Rockström explains in the trailer.

The film is produced by Silverback Films and features Sir David Attenborough

Planet on the brink

‘As a species, humanity is careening close to the edge. Our impact on nature is bringing us dangerously close to planetary boundaries’, Prof. Rockström explained.

In a blog post on Netflix, he added: “It is tempting to think this is another climate story. But it is much bigger. It is about Earth’s life support system – the biosphere, a thin veil clinging to the surface of Earth where life thrives.

“My work is about understanding the interactions between Earth’s climate, ecosystems, and life, the ocean and ice sheets, rivers, lakes and soils, forests and farms, the carbon cycle. And, people – the economy, governments, consumers.

“As a species, as a global civilization, we are now in the driver’s seat. We are the main force for change in the biosphere.”

Sir David Attenborough

One of the world’s most loved storytellers is Sir David Attenborough. His series A Life on Our Planet, Our Earth, and Blue Planet – to name a few – secured critical acclaim.

“There has never been a more important time to communicate the science of what is happening to our planet” – Sir David Attenborough

Despite his phenomenal experience, the nature historian described the research behind Breaking Boundaries as ‘one of the clearest explanations’ he has ever seen – with regard to the climate crisis.

He added: “With major global decisions on biodiversity and climate change taking place this year, there has never been a more important time to communicate the science of what is happening to our planet.”

Human pressures on Earth are now reaching ‘irreversible tipping points’, he says.

Attenborough’s hope is that more people can view the environmental problems dominating the news with more urgency.

Additionally, he said he hopes they can be inspired to create a ‘stable, healthy future’.





Professor Johan Rockström explores the scientific solutions to solving the ecological crisis

What can we do to help the planet?

Prof. Rockström outlines three priorities.

They include slashing greenhouse gas emissions to zero and protecting wetlands, soils, forests, and oceans currently ‘absorbing’ the impact of humans.

Lastly, he stresses that we need to change our diets.

It comes after rising figures reveal the concerning impact of animal agriculture. And, as reports indicate how biodiversity hotspots such as the Amazon Rainforest are destroyed to make way for our food.

Moreover, the health of humans, animals, and the environment are intertwined.

Humans’ impact on the Earth can be brought under control, Prof. Rockström explains

Netflix

After a staggering 160 million households tuned into Emmy-award-winning nature film, My Octopus Teacher, the streaming service is committed to continuing to spotlight issues surrounding sustainability.

Moreover, it displays a growing public interest in environmental issues. And, this interest is resulting in direct action, such as placing pressure on politicians to do more to protect the planet.

For example, since the debut of Seaspiracy, hundreds of thousands of people signed a petition urging global leaders to protect 30 percent of oceans by 2030.

You can watch Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet on Netflix from June 4