Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is being urged to ditch fish.

The film giant has received a letter requesting it serves cast and crew an exclusively vegan menu.

The Little Mermaid features acclaimed actor Halle Bailey – who reportedly follows a plant-based diet – and ‘marine life enthusiast’ Javier Bardem.

“Fishing takes marine animals from a life that’s ‘the bubble’ and makes them ‘poor unfortunate souls’,” the letter reads.

“Up to five million fish are caught and killed every minute – far more animals than in any other industry – while more than 700,000 tons of equipment gets dumped from fishing vessels into our oceans each year.

“And fish aren’t the only victims – the indiscriminate industry traps drowns, and mutilates countless turtles, dolphins, whales, seals, and birds callously accepted as ‘bycatch’.

“At humans’ current pace, we could see fishless oceans within our lifetimes, but your film can help us change course.”

‘Fish are our friends’

Lisa Lange is the Senior Vice President of PETA – who sent the letter. She said: “Ariel would recoil with horror at the thought of eating her pelagic pals.

“The 1989 film even includes a scene in which Sebastian the crab escapes a ruthless chef.

“PETA’s message to Disney is simple: Fish are our friends—not hors d’œuvres.”

Read the full letter here