A petition created by Seaspiracy filmmakers has garnered over 500,000 signatures within two weeks – marking the start of a ‘global shift’ towards better protecting the world’s oceans.

Ali and Lucy Tabrizi directed the hit Netflix documentary that charters their journey across the world to uncover the ‘horrors’ of industrial fishing.

Now, they’re calling on world leaders to stop the ‘death of the oceans’.

Seaspiracy petition

Since its launch two weeks ago, the petition climbed to 100,000 signatures within just three days. At the time of writing, it’s hiked to over 510,000.

It’s hoped government bodies in the UK, US, Canada, and Germany will set up ‘no-catch zones’ in at least 30 percent of surrounding waters.

This will help protect wildlife and their habitats, which have been harmed by intensive fishing methods.

Seaspiracy directors Ali and Lucy are ‘blown away’ by the support.

Moreover, they’re hopeful it can encourage more petitions like it to be created in other countries across the world.

Protecting oceans

Ali told PBN: “We are so excited that our petition to world leaders to protect 30 percent of our ocean from industrial fishing by 2030 has reached 500,000 signatures in two weeks!

“This is just the start of a global shift. And, we need everyone during this historic moment to save marine life and our seas.” Ali Tabrizi, Seaspiracy Director

Ali and Lucy Tabrizi are the filmmakers behind the hit documentary

‘Incredibly inspiring’

Seaspiracy Petition Campaign Manager and PBN Co-founder Robbie Lockie welcomed the success.

They added: “Knowing Ali and Lucy personally and seeing their journey over the last several years has been incredibly inspiring.

“I’ve always loved using the power of digital technology to mass-mobilize people and create meaningful change on important issues, such as protecting our oceans.

“Helping to support getting this vital message out to more people has been a true pleasure.”

The National Fisheries Institute

Despite its far-reaching impact and celebrity endorsement, the film received kickback from the fishing industry – before it was even released.

Leaked documents obtained by PBN revealed The National Fisheries Institute’s plan to combat potential detriment to the fishing industry as a result of the film.

Moreover, the leading US fishing body told PBN: “We consider the film vegan propaganda and we’d like Netflix to start a whole new tab for just this type of content.”

You can sign the Seaspiracy Petition here