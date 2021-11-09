Reading Time: < 1 minute

A protection zone has been erected across the UK, after reports of an outbreak of bird flu.

It’s also the deadliest strain, the H5N1, which has caused the deaths of thousands of farmed animals over the years nationwide.

Bird flu outbreak

Additionally, a surveillance zone has been set up in Warwickshire, Sky News reports.

Moreover, the Department for Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has called on bird keepers across the country to follow strict biosecurity measures. This is to help prevent the disease from spreading.

In a statement made on Monday, chief veterinary officers confirmed: “Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or smallholding.

“It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”

Diseases including bird flu and COVID-19 are classed as zoonotic

Public health risk

However, they further confirmed the risk to public health is “low.”

The biosecurity measures include keeping domestic ducks and geese separate from other birds, as well as minimizing movement between enclosures.

Additionally, workers will be expected to disinfect footwear as well as keeping areas clean and tidy.

It comes just a year after hundreds of chickens were killed in the UK after the government increased risk levels from low to medium.

Furthermore, the H5N1 strain has caused hundreds of human deaths worldwide.