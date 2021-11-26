Reading Time: 2 minutes

A chicken farm that supplies major supermarket Morrisons has been found to put animals through “prolonged suffering,” a shocking investigation has uncovered.

In what animal rights campaigners describe as “franken-chickens” (a play on Frankenstein) – birds bred to grow far past their natural size – the footage depicts a horrifying picture.

‘Franken-chickens’

Animal advocacy organization Open Cages investigated Cuttings Farm and Silver Drift Farm in the UK earlier this year.

Both are operated by Banham Poultry and are accredited by the Red Tractor Assurance scheme.

Despite this, the charity says it witnessed the “franken-chickens” suffering serious deformities. Some collapsed under their own weight, left to live among carcasses, some of the birds even eating them.

“Thousands had red, sore burns on their skin from laying in their own waste,” the charity stressed.

Veterinarian Andrew Knight says the animals will very likely be experiencing “significant and prolonged suffering.”

Morrisons slammed

Supermarket giant Morrisons has been slammed for its choice of suppliers in the past. This has prompted a campaign backed by environmentalist and presenter Chris Packham.

Campaigners are urging Morrisons to sign the Better Chicken Commitment, a welfare policy aimed at stopping the fast-growth high-yield breeding of chickens in animal agriculture. This is part of the Morrisons Misery campaign, which Open Cages endorses.

CEO Connor Jackson told PBN: “Retail giants like Morrisons will slap on a ‘welfare assured’ label, produce a teary-eyed TV ad. And, say they care deeply whilst dozens of investigations reveal shocking, systematic animal cruelty happening behind closed doors.”

“Once again, our footage shows that a franken-chicken is doomed to suffer. This is why hundreds of companies like M&S, Waitrose, KFC, and retailers all over Europe have pledged to stop selling them.

“Morrisons, on the other hand, seems committed to cruelty and outdated practices.

“I hope for the animals’ sake that there are still voices inside the company who recognize that this cannot continue in 21st century Britain.”

You can find out more about the campaign here