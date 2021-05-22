Reading Time: 2 minutes

Distribution centers supplying the global fast-food giant McDonald’s have been shut down in the UK following a demonstration by animal rights advocates. Protestors with Animal Rebellion closed down the four sites in the early hours of this morning.

The organization is connected with Extinction Rebellion and seeks to fight the climate crisis by creating a plant-based food system.

Animal Rebellion shut down McDonald’s

The protestors call for McDonald’s to abandon animal agriculture and commit to a 100% plant-based menu by 2025.

As a result, they stormed the sites in Basingstoke, Coventry, Hemel Hempstead, and Heywood. The protests began at 4.30am on Saturday, May 22.

Via the organization’s Twitter account, one protestor proclaimed: “McDonald’s is one of the biggest symbols of the animal agriculture industry which as we know is destroying the planet.

“It’s killing animals, it’s exploiting workers, it’s doing horrible things… We’re here today to demand McDonald’s go plant-based.”

Their demonstration involved erecting giant bamboo structures and displaying large banners. Moreover, protestors linked arms through metal structures.

They say the move will affect the chain’s 1,300 restaurants nationwide.

Just waking up? Then catch up with this incredible drone footage and video of our BREAKING ACTION: we have shut down all four @McDonaldsUK distribution depots serving their 1300 restaurants!!



For the climate, for the animals, for our planet. ???? (Credit: Dillon Parson) pic.twitter.com/4IDJbFOClL — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) May 22, 2021 Animal Rebellion urges the fast-food giant to abandon the animal agriculture industry

Animal agriculture: ‘destroying our planet’

An Animal Rebellion spokesperson, Jamez Ozden, deplored the fast-food giant for its role in deforestation and slaughtering vast quantities of animals.

In a statement, he said: “The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year.

“The only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range, and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren’t good enough.”

The group hopes to put pressure on the company’s CEO.

Protecting workers

As well as animals, health, and the planet, Animal Rebellion is urging McDonald’s to improve the way it treats its staff.

As a result, it says it supports the Fight for £15 movement which protects the rights of fast-food workers.

The movement urges the giant to pay all its workers at least $15 an hour. This is almost double the current US minimum wage.

It comes after McDonald’s workers went on strike for higher wages earlier this month, before the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

You can find out more about Animal Rebellion its demands via the website here