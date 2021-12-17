Reading Time: < 1 minute

A company has launched a factory farm playset for children as a Christmas gift. This is with a view to highlighting “the horrors of intensive farming,” that “no child would want to unwrap.”

Leading animal welfare charity World Animal Protection is behind the haunting gift.

It comes as the organization expects many dinner tables to be adorned with large amounts of meat from factory farms over the festive period.

Factory farm playset

In creating “the worst toy in the world,” World Animal Protection hopes to raise awareness on how 70 percent of the UK’s farmed animals spend their lives.

The set depicts cramped and “unnatural” living conditions where animals are deprived of outdoor space to roam around.

In conjunction with its creation, the charity conducted a social experiment with four children aged between five and six.

Each child was asked to describe what they thought farms were like. And, what living conditions they thought animals needed in order to be happy.

But when they were presented with the factory farming set, World Animal Protection described their reactions as frustrated and confused.

Children were asked what conditions they thought animals needed to be happy (Credit: Supplied)

Intensive farming

Lindsay Duncan, UK campaigns manager for the charity, said: “From the earliest age, we are presented with an idealized view of farming and the places where our festive food comes from.

“Children – like many adults – may not have a grasp on the realities of factory farming, but they do have a clear sense of right and wrong.

“We wouldn’t want our kids playing with a toy where animals are clearly unhappy and badly treated.

“So, why would we want them to eat cheap meat products made from animals reared on these intensive farms?”