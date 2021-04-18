Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Vegan Society has unveiled a giant billboard in London today as part of its biggest campaign to date.

It reads: ‘Love All Animals’.

Future Normal campaign

The Future Normal campaign is part of charity’s efforts to get more people to go vegan and reflect on their attitudes towards animals.

The one-of-a-kind print spans 47 by 23 feet and is a mosaic and features a dog and a young carer.

Upon closer inspection, the mosaic is in fact made up of thousands of small images. Moreover, the images feature rehomed, rescued, and sanctuary animals.

It was installed on Holywell Lane in Shoreditch, London. Additionally, it features two of ‘the most iconic’ faces in the world.

The Vegan Society is encouraging members of the public to take pictures alongside it and ‘spot’ the celebrities.

‘Dream come true’

Upon closer inspection, the billboard is made up of smaller photos of rescued animals Credit: Supplied

The marketing company UP agency worked alongside the charity on the campaign.

Co-founder Kate Bowen told Plant Based News: “As a vegan agency, this campaign is a dream come true. The Future Normal has already reached so many people online – and via our 60 second TV ad last November.

“And now this huge billboard brings the message out onto the streets. We can create a kinder future for animals.”

Moreover, the billboard was created by Horizon Outdoor. It’s the first commercial display to use PVC-free vinyl, which was sourced specifically for the campaign.

The material provides a sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternative to the polymer often used on billboards of its kind.

The campaign focuses on people’s perceptions of animals, fed by marketing campaigns spread by the meat and dairy industry

The Vegan Society

The Vegan Society‘s Campaigns Manager, Mark Banahan says the image is ‘incredibly powerful’.

He added: “We know the world is getting ready to go back to normal but we want people to reconsider what that ‘future normal’ in a post-pandemic world looks like, particularly in relation to the way we view and treat animals.”

If we’re open to making changes in our lives, the Future Normal is a place we can create. Being vegan simply means living in line with the ethics that so many of us already hold in our hearts.”

Susan Pallett, of Horizon Outdoor, said she’s ‘thrilled’ to be working with the charity. And, the billboard will be viewed by hundreds of thousands of people.

It comes just a week after the society launched its Future Normal Day on April 9. In addition it hosted its first Future Normal Hero Awards. This is to celebrate people who have gone the extra mile for animals.

You can find out more about the campaign here