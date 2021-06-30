Reading Time: 2 minutes

A plant-based start-up in Sweden is hypnotizing people to stop eating meat in a ‘world-first’ three-step program.

Food-tech firm The Raging Pig Company formed the scheme to fast-track people towards a plant-based lifestyle.

Despite meat-eaters having access to ‘the facts’, it says people aren’t being converted ‘quickly enough’.

Hypnotized to stop eating meat

“Animal agriculture is one of the biggest environmental issues there is and that’s a fact” Adam Mikkelsen, Raging Pig Company Founder

The Get Off Meat launch comes as the firm felt desperate to provide a solution to humankind’s ‘destructive’ treatment of the planet. Via its website, The Raging Pig Company labels meat-eating a ‘disease’, and a product of disconnection in a ‘broken’ food system.

As a result, three guided hypnotherapy sessions are available that put clients in ‘an altered state of awareness’.

Each is 20 minutes long and takes participants on a journey of discovery. And, it’s free of charge.

Moreover, the start-up says it builds upon successful techniques that aid people through trauma and addiction.

Getting into the minds of meat-eaters

Co-founder Adam Mikkelsen said: “Animal agriculture is one of the biggest environmental issues there is and that’s a fact.

“However, for us complex beings, facts are not necessarily enough for changing our behavior.

“We need to get to the core of people’s minds and attitudes. And, bridge the cognitive dissonance between knowing the facts and changing our actual behavior.”

Concentrating on vegetarians and flexitarians is ‘not enough’, the firm claims. It believes tapping into meat eater’s subconscious is the missing piece in the puzzle.

The sessions are available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

‘Powerful tool’

Each hypnosis session is guided by hypnotherapist Anna-Maj Velander.

‘I’ve seen people make life-changing decisions and resolve significant previous misunderstandings or hurtful beliefs during hypnosis sessions.

‘Hypnosis is, in fact, a very powerful tool to create long-lasting effects on how we perceive the world and thus act in our own life’, she said.

Moreover, Velander herself managed to convert to a vegan lifestyle upon testing the hypnosis program.

You can try the program via Spotify here, and Apple Podcasts here