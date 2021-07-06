Reading Time: < 1 minute

Calls for a new labeling system of animal products in Australia have been rejected in line with welfare standards.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) denied the certification trademark (CTM) application for ‘certified humane’ labels.

This was partially because it ruled this would mislead consumers.

‘Humane’ labeling rejected

US-based Humane Farm Animal Care made the CTM application, in hopes of bringing the label to Australia. The firm claims to work towards improving the lives of farm animals with strict standards.

However, it was rejected following intervention from animal rights organizations including PETA Australia.

‘For consumers, the term humane conjures up images of animals enjoying happy lives and enduring minimal suffering during the slaughter process.

‘However, even if welfare guidelines were strictly followed, these idyllic visions wouldn’t align with the reality of contemporary animal agriculture’, PETA claim.

In response to the application, PETA outlined how ‘no process’ of slaughter is ever ‘humane’.

Currently, welfare standards include the trimming of hens’ beaks so they don’t peck each other, as well as cramped cages for farmed pigs.

Welfare standards

The ACCC rejected the CTM partially due to fears consumers would be mislead. Australian producers have to meet welfare standards already, it claimed.

Upon making its final decision, the organization outlined that Australian consumers have ‘particular’ regard to animal welfare and that ‘humane’ treatment of animals was too difficult to define.

‘Consumers may incorrectly assume that produce that does not bear any mark may not have been produced humanely. Even though producers may have met strict animal welfare requirements’, it added in a statement.