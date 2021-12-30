Reading Time: < 1 minute

A young calf that escaped from a slaughterhouse in Queens, New York, has been rescued by an animal sanctuary.

Believed to be just nine months old, the Hereford cow escaped death when she ran away from slaughter.

Now, she resides at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue alongside more than 450 other residents including 93 cows.

Escaped calf

The “beautiful” calf has since been named Stacy and the sanctuary says she is now “forever safe.”

On December 18, Stacy made a break from the undisclosed business and ended up in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, which is a public park in northern Queens.

Here, rangers and officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD) joined forces to corral the animal.

Upon her arrival, she faced a quarantine period, before being able to meet some of the other “kids” at the center.

Looks like our Urban Park Rangers were in a sentimental Moo-d today. After discovering a loose cow in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, the Rangers managed to rescue the cow through quick thinking and action. 'Stella' will be transported to an animal sanctuary to be cared for. pic.twitter.com/gq7DJenjdG — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) December 17, 2021 NYPD got involved to help find the calf

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue

Staff at the sanctuary have been posting regular updates on how Stacy is doing. This comes after police and rangers’ posts of the escape having gathered social media attention.

Upon sharing photos of her on Instagram, the center noted: “We are looking forward to getting to know this sweet little girl.”

With her quarantine now over, Stacy got to play with some of the other young calves this week.

According to the sanctuary, all animals get “exactly what they need” with the space to run and live “unencumbered by the threat of harm.”

You can find out more about Skylands here