Police have shot two bulls dead after they escaped from a crash on a busy road in Sheffield, UK, this week.
South Yorkshire Police made the decision to kill the animals because they had been blocking a dual carriageway on the M1 for around an hour and a half.
It happened after a car and trailer carrying the animals overturned, the BBC reports.
Bulls shot following M1 car accident
In a statement, the police force said: “As the bulls posed a danger to life and property, the decision sadly had to be taken to destroy them both.”
Moreover, both animals were killed with one shot.
It comes just days after a separate British police force closed a road in Bradford after 12 cows wandered onto the carriageway.
However, on this occasion, the cows weren’t harmed and were safely moved with the help of a local farmer.
Leaving animals ‘off our plates’
Vice president of international programs at PETA is Mimi Bekheci.
In a statement sent to PBN, they said: “PETA trusts local authorities will investigate this incident thoroughly with regard to the driver’s conduct.
“And, with a mind to handling similar situations in the future.
“These bulls, panicked and frightened after enduring the trauma of the accident, fled – only to be gunned down.
“PETA urges everyone to look inward. And, avoid subjecting bulls to a traumatic death at the abattoir or in transit by leaving animals off our plates.”